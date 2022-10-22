Series of break and enters targeting salons and spas in downtown Victoria, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police are warning beauty store owners that thieves are targeting hair salons and spas in the downtown area.

Since Aug. 31, VicPD officers say there have been nine incidents across the downtown area where businesses have been broken into.

“Officers are reaching out to businesses warning them of the break and enters and thefts that have been reported,” said Victoria Police Department staff, in a release.

“The suspect(s) are prying and/or spinning deadbolt cylinders on businesses’ front doors to gain access.”

Once inside, the thieves are taking tablets, computers, cash, cameras and other service tools, according to police.

More than $10,000 in losses have been reported, police said.

It is unclear if one of many suspects are involved in the break and enters.

Global News has reached out to VicPD for more information.