Crime

Series of break and enters targeting salons and spas in downtown Victoria, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 22, 2022 4:51 pm
A Victoria police vehicle is seen in a file photo. Police area investigating a stabbing around Rock Bay Avenue and Gorge Road East after 2 p.m. on Wed. Aug. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
A Victoria police vehicle is seen in a file photo. Facebook/Victoria Police Department

Victoria police are warning beauty store owners that thieves are targeting hair salons and spas in the downtown area.

Since Aug. 31, VicPD officers say there have been nine incidents across the downtown area where businesses have been broken into.

Read more: Victoria police say they have your lost samurai sword

“Officers are reaching out to businesses warning them of the break and enters and thefts that have been reported,” said Victoria Police Department staff, in a release.

“The suspect(s) are prying and/or spinning deadbolt cylinders on businesses’ front doors to gain access.”

Once inside, the thieves are taking tablets, computers, cash, cameras and other service tools, according to police.

Read more: ‘We thought we were doing everything right,’ warns Victoria rental scam victim

More than $10,000 in losses have been reported, police said.

It is unclear if one of many suspects are involved in the break and enters.

Global News has reached out to VicPD for more information.

Click to play video: 'Business owners growing frustrated with crime in Downtown Victoria'
Business owners growing frustrated with crime in Downtown Victoria
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

