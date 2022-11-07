Menu

Crime

Witnesses, video sought in Victoria double stabbing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 7, 2022 6:15 pm
A Victoria police vehicle is seen in a file photo. Police area investigating a stabbing around Rock Bay Avenue and Gorge Road East after 2 p.m. on Wed. Aug. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Police say both stabbing victims are expected to survive. Facebook/Victoria Police Department

Victoria, B.C., police are looking for witnesses and video to a double stabbing that sent two people to hospital.

Bystanders flagged patrol officers down after the altercation took place in the 700-block of Courtenay Street around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, police said in a media release Monday.

Man throws coffee on mother and her baby, Victoria police say

The victims were suffering potentially life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital. They are now expected to survive, police said.

Police said they had not made any arrests, but that they don’t believe there is a risk to the general public.

Anyone who saw the incident happen or has video from the area at the time is asked to contact Victoria police at 250-995-7654.

