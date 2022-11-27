Ukrainian vendors showcase their creativity at Winnipeg Christmas market

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly two dozen Ukrainians showcased their art, food, and crafts at the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral Sunday afternoon.

“It’s a really nice opportunity for Ukrainians to meet other people from Canada, to maybe find new friends, maybe even sell their things too,” said Ilona Brotynyak, vendor, “show what they do so people can know more about them, to see what crafts they make.”

Brotynyak did beadwork and painting as hobbies overseas. She continued the crafts when she moved to Canada as a way to relax.

“Mostly it was nights, you know, to calm down. So I wasn’t thinking even to sell it. Just doing something.”

She makes all sorts of things including blue and yellow bracelets and keychains in support of Ukraine.

Another vendor and organizer, Yullia Okhrimenko, is a florist. She spent a great deal of time preparing wreaths for the market.

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel good in myself, in my soul when I make something with the flowers.”

The market was held in support of the Ukrainian families who have made Manitoba home and to showcase Ukrainian artistry.

“People can buy Christmas toys for the tree. They can buy Ukrainian traditional dress, Ukrainian traditional dolls,” said Okhrimenko.

The market attracted dozens of shoppers in support of the Ukrainian newcomers to the province.

“All the newcomers which will participate in these events, able to sell something. And if somebody will buys these things, they can help these newcomers, too.” Okhrimenko added.

Additionally, the market offered a lot of traditional Ukrainian food for people to enjoy.

— With files from Rosanna Hempel