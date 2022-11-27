Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snowfall warnings in effect for parts of Okanagan and Elk Valley

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted November 27, 2022 3:02 pm
A graphic showing winter storm warnings and special weather statements for wind and snow across B.C.
A graphic showing winter storm warnings and special weather statements for wind and snow across B.C. Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for parts of the Okanagan Valley and Nicola region, as well as a snowfall warning for Elk Valley.

All three warnings were issued Sunday morning.

In the Okanagan and Nicola regions, a winter storm warning is in place for the Okanagan Connector, from Merritt to Kelowna.

Read more: Heavy snow forecast for the Trans Canada Highway, Shuswap

According to Environment Canada, hazardous winter conditions are expected, with heavy snow and local blowing snow.

“An unstable airmass will prevail over the southern interior behind a cold front,” Environment Canada said in the warning.

Snowfall accumulations are expected throughout the day Sunday, between five and 10 centimetres.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Say it ain’t snow: Metro Vancouver could see flurries next week as mercury dips

Strong northwest winds gusting to 60 km/h will cause blowing snow and near zero visibility.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” said Environment Canada.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Click to play video: 'First snowfall of the season catches many Okanagan residents off guard'
First snowfall of the season catches many Okanagan residents off guard

In Elk Valley, a snowfall warning is in effect forecasting heavy snow and near-zero visibility in blowing snow.

A total of 10 to 15 cm of snow are expected to accumulate, and 20 cm are forecast near Fernie.

Strong southwesterly winds gusting to 60 km/h will hamper visibility.

Advertisement
KelownaWinter Stormbc stormMerrittwinter storm warningOkanagan ConnectorBC snowFernienicolaOkanagan Valleyokanagan snowElk Valleyelk valley snowokanagan valley snow
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers