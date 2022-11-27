Snowfall warnings in effect for parts of Okanagan and Elk Valley

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for parts of the Okanagan Valley and Nicola region, as well as a snowfall warning for Elk Valley.
All three warnings were issued Sunday morning.
In the Okanagan and Nicola regions, a winter storm warning is in place for the Okanagan Connector, from Merritt to Kelowna.
According to Environment Canada, hazardous winter conditions are expected, with heavy snow and local blowing snow.
“An unstable airmass will prevail over the southern interior behind a cold front,” Environment Canada said in the warning.
Snowfall accumulations are expected throughout the day Sunday, between five and 10 centimetres.
Strong northwest winds gusting to 60 km/h will cause blowing snow and near zero visibility.
“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” said Environment Canada.
“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”
In Elk Valley, a snowfall warning is in effect forecasting heavy snow and near-zero visibility in blowing snow.
A total of 10 to 15 cm of snow are expected to accumulate, and 20 cm are forecast near Fernie.
Strong southwesterly winds gusting to 60 km/h will hamper visibility.
