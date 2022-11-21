Menu

Heavy snow forecast for the Trans Canada Highway, Shuswap

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 21, 2022 10:01 am
Heavy snow is forecast for the Trans Canada Highway. View image in full screen
Heavy snow is forecast for the Trans Canada Highway. Courtesy: Drive BC

Heavy snow is forecast to return to parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior this week due to what Environment Canada is calling an “intense Pacific frontal system.”

The Cariboo, North Columbia, North Thompson, West Columbia, Shuswap and Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, are expected to get hit by heavy snow from Monday night until Tuesday.

The national weather agency said a snowfall accumulation of 10 to 15 centimetres is expected with near-zero visibility in heavy snow.

“Light snow from the system will intensify late tonight and will persist through Tuesday,” Environment Canada said.

“The snow is expected to taper off to a few flurries Tuesday evening as the front moves to the south.”

