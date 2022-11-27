1 pedestrian killed, another injured by vehicle in Brampton, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian has died and another is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Airport Road and Braydon Boulevard at around 11:21 a.m. on Sunday.

The man and woman hit were taken to a local hospital by ambulance, police said. The woman was pronounced dead and the male pedestrian had non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.

The Airport Road and Brayon Boulevard intersection was closed immediately after the incident.

COLLISION:

– Airport Rd/Braydon BV #Brampton

– Reports of 2 pedestrians struck by a vehicle

– Vehicle remained on scene

– Intersection is closed

– Use alternate routes

– More as we get it

– C/R at 11:21 a.m.

– PR22-0394117 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 27, 2022