Traffic

1 pedestrian killed, another injured by vehicle in Brampton, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 27, 2022 1:36 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser photographed on July 20, 2022. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser photographed on July 20, 2022. Adam Dabrowski /Global News

A pedestrian has died and another is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Airport Road and Braydon Boulevard at around 11:21 a.m. on Sunday.

The man and woman hit were taken to a local hospital by ambulance, police said. The woman was pronounced dead and the male pedestrian had non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.

The Airport Road and Brayon Boulevard intersection was closed immediately after the incident.

