1 pedestrian killed, another injured by vehicle in Brampton, police say

A pedestrian has died and another is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, police say.
Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Airport Road and Braydon Boulevard at around 11:21 a.m. on Sunday.
The man and woman hit were taken to a local hospital by ambulance, police said. The woman was pronounced dead and the male pedestrian had non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.
The Airport Road and Brayon Boulevard intersection was closed immediately after the incident.
