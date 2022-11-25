Menu

Traffic

2 pedestrians struck, 1 dead, after crash in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 6:41 am
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Peel Regional Police say two pedestrians have been hit by a vehicle in Brampton early Friday, and one of them has died.

Emergency crews were called to Heritage Road and Steeles Avenue at around 5:46 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police said one of the two pedestrians has died due to the collision.

Peel Paramedics told Global News they transported the second pedestrian in serious, possibly life-threatening condition to hospital. They also said the driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

The ages and genders of both pedestrians were also not released.

Police said the intersection is closed in all directions and “will remain so for (an) extended period.”

They are advising motorists to avoid the area.

