Coroner finds speed, alcohol factors in Surrey crash that killed teen hockey players

Speed and alcohol were key factors in a crash that killed three up-and-coming hockey players in Surrey last year, according to the BC Coroners Service.

Caleb Reimer, 16; Ronin Sharma, 16; and Parker Magnuson, 17, were killed when the Ford Focus they were in failed to navigate a curve on 104 Avenue and slammed into a tree shortly before 3 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2021.

Coroners reports into the teens’ death reveal the vehicle was travelling 187 km/h when the car crashed. The posted limit on 104 Avenue was 50 km/h and 30 km/h on the bend.

The report also concluded that Magnuson, who was driving, had a “moderate to high level” of alcohol in his system, while Sharma, who was in the back seat, was not wearing a seatbelt.

The reports indicated the vehicle’s airbags were in working order, and found no mechanical problems with the car.

The coroner ruled all three teens died of blunt force trauma and that their deaths were accidental.