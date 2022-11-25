Menu

Crime

Coroner finds speed, alcohol factors in Surrey crash that killed teen hockey players

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 8:45 pm
Click to play video: 'BC Coroner’s Service releases report into crash that killed Surrey hockey players'
BC Coroner’s Service releases report into crash that killed Surrey hockey players
WATCH: The BC Coroner's Service has released its report into a crash that killed three young hockey players in Surrey in 2021. Ronin Sharma, Caleb Reimer and Parker Magnuson were killed when the car Magnuson was driving failed to negotiate a curve in the road on 104th Avenue and slammed into a tree.

Speed and alcohol were key factors in a crash that killed three up-and-coming hockey players in Surrey last year, according to the BC Coroners Service.

Caleb Reimer, 16; Ronin Sharma, 16; and Parker Magnuson, 17, were killed when the Ford Focus they were in failed to navigate a curve on 104 Avenue and slammed into a tree shortly before 3 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2021.

Click to play video: 'Trio of young hockey players killed in Surrey crash'
Trio of young hockey players killed in Surrey crash

Read more: Three teens killed in Surrey crash identified as up-and-coming hockey players

Coroners reports into the teens’ death reveal the vehicle was travelling 187 km/h when the car crashed. The posted limit on 104 Avenue was 50 km/h and 30 km/h on the bend.

The report also concluded that Magnuson, who was driving, had a “moderate to high level” of alcohol in his system, while Sharma, who was in the back seat, was not wearing a seatbelt.

The reports indicated the vehicle’s airbags were in working order, and found no mechanical problems with the car.

The coroner ruled all three teens died of blunt force trauma and that their deaths were accidental.

