Crime

3 men wanted in series of Toronto-area pharmacy robberies

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 11:39 am
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Service emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police say one man has been arrested but three men remain unidentified in connection with a series of pharmacy robberies in early October.

Officers with Toronto police and York Regional Police said they responded to four robbery calls between Oct. 1 and Oct. 8.

Investigators say a group of four men committed the robberies in a stolen vehicle.

They said the men would enter the pharmacies and engage in a “takeover style” robbery.

“The men would rush in and start making demands for cash and narcotics,” police said in a news release.

Read more: Four Toronto boys under 16 charged in 3 carjackings, 8 pharmacy robberies

Police also said the suspects would use physical force on the employees and caused minor injuries in at least one of the incidents.

The men also pointed a handgun at the employees in at least two of the incidents, police said.

They then stole cash and narcotics before fleeing in the stolen vehicle, police said.

Police said the stolen vehicle was recovered.

Investigators did not say where these robberies took place.

Read more: 17-year-old arrested in Toronto pharmacy robbery, another boy outstanding

On Nov. 24, police said following a search warrant, a 24-year-old man was arrested.

He is charged with robbery with a firearm and violence, disguising with intent, pointing a firearm and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

During the search warrant, officers also recovered ammunition, stolen narcotics and some of the clothing worn by the accused during the robberies, police said.

However, three men remain unidentified.

They are described as about 20 to 30 years old with thin builds. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

