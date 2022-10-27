Menu

Crime

17-year-old arrested in Toronto pharmacy robbery, another boy outstanding

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 9:44 am
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police say they have arrested a teenager in connection with a pharmacy robbery and that another boy is still wanted.

Police said on Tuesday, officers responded to a robbery call at a pharmacy in the St. Clair Avenue West and Jane Street area.

Investigators allege that two boys went into the pharmacy with their faces covered by masks.

One boy then jumped over the counter, pulled out a handgun, and made demands for drugs and cash, police allege.

After getting the money and narcotics, police allege the two fled towards a stolen vehicle that was on standby.

The boys could not get the vehicle in drive and so they fled the area on foot, police said.

Responding officers were able to find one of the boys and arrested him.

During the arrest, police said they seized a replica handgun as well as the cash and narcotics taken during the robbery.

A 17-year-old boy is facing several charges, including robbery with an offensive weapon, using an imitation firearm during an indictable offence, disguise with intent, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime, and failing to comply with a release order.

Police also said that the other boy allegedly involved in the robbery remains unidentified.

The outstanding suspect is described as around 15 years old, about five feet eight inches tall, with a thin build.

Anyone with information can contact police.

Toronto PoliceTorontoPharmacyJane StreetSt. Clair Avenuerobbery torontoToronto pharmacytoronto pharmacy robbery
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

