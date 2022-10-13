Four Toronto boys under 16 charged in 3 carjackings, 8 pharmacy robberies

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say four boys aged 14 to 16 years old are facing several charges in connection with multiple carjackings and several pharmacy robberies.

Police said three carjackings and eight pharmacy robberies occurred between Sept. 19 and Oct. 4 across both Toronto and York Region.

Investigators allege during the carjackings, one of two boys would approach vehicles pointing a handgun and demand the victims’ keys, car and property. One of the boys would then drive away with the vehicle.

During the pharmacy robberies, police allege a group of boys travelling in those stolen vehicles would then enter pharmacies in a “takeover-style robbery.”

One boy would show a handgun and demand cash and narcotics, police said.

The boys would then flee the pharmacy in the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

On Oct. 6, police said officers saw the boys getting into a stolen vehicle that had been taken during a recent carjacking. Police were able to stop the vehicle and arrest the boys.

When officers executed a search warrant, they seized a replica handgun, a large quantity of stolen narcotics and clothing worn during the robberies, police said.

Three 14-year-old boys and one 16-year-old boy, all from Toronto, were arrested.

The four teens are facing several charges including robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the boys’ identities cannot be revealed.