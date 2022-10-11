Employee pushed to ground as drugs, money stolen from Richmond Hill pharmacy: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they are looking for four suspects after a Richmond Hill pharmacy was robbed of prescription drugs and money.

Police said the robbery happened on Saturday at around 5:15 p.m. at a pharmacy in the Yonge Street and Grandview Avenue area.

Investigators allege four male suspects entered the pharmacy armed and demanded drugs and access to the safe.

Police said one of the robbers was armed with a handgun.

They also allege an employee was pushed to the ground before the suspects stole money and drugs.

The four then fled the area in a white car, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are urging any witnesses or anyone with video who might have been in the area at that time to come forward.

Investigators are also reminding business owners of the “importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment. Quality images help to identify suspects, can aid in arrests and have a tremendous impact during court proceedings.”