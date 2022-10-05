Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek suspect after robbery reported at Richmond Hill store

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 12:11 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery in Richmond Hill. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery in Richmond Hill. Handout / YRP

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a robbery in Richmond Hill.

Police said on Sept. 8 at around 3:30 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery in the Yonge Street and Clarissa Drive area.

Police said a male suspect entered a store, and allegedly began stealing a quantity of gift cards.

Read more: Toronto man says his carjacked Ferrari was found by car enthusiasts, not police

“An employee approached the male suspect and he threatened the employee with a knife before fleeing the scene with the merchandise,” a news release read.

According to police, the employee was not physically injured as a result of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are now searching for a male suspect, between the ages of 35 and 40.

Trending Stories

Officers said he was seen wearing a black mask, a black baseball hat with the word “security” on the front, a yellow long-sleeve Nautica sweater, dark pants and dark shoes with colourful laces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police seek suspect after robbery reported at Richmond Hill store - image
York Regional Police / Handout
Police seek suspect after robbery reported at Richmond Hill store - image
York Regional Police / Handout
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRobbery tagYork Regional Police tagRichmond Hill tagYonge Street tagYRP tagRichmond Hill robbery tagClarissa Drive tagyrp robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers