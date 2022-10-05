Police seek suspect after robbery reported at Richmond Hill store

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a robbery in Richmond Hill.

Police said on Sept. 8 at around 3:30 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery in the Yonge Street and Clarissa Drive area.

Police said a male suspect entered a store, and allegedly began stealing a quantity of gift cards.

“An employee approached the male suspect and he threatened the employee with a knife before fleeing the scene with the merchandise,” a news release read.

According to police, the employee was not physically injured as a result of the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are now searching for a male suspect, between the ages of 35 and 40.

Officers said he was seen wearing a black mask, a black baseball hat with the word “security” on the front, a yellow long-sleeve Nautica sweater, dark pants and dark shoes with colourful laces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

York Regional Police / Handout

York Regional Police / Handout