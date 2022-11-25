Missing child located in Wilberforce area: Haliburton Highlands OPP

Haliburton Highlands OPP say the search for a reported missing child ended successfully on Thursday.
According to police, around noontime officers were called to assist in the search for a child who was reported missing from a school in the Wilberforce area, a community about 22 kilometres east of the village of Haliburton.
Police say the search involved OPP from the Haliburton Highlands and Bancroft detachments along with members of the central region canine unit and emergency response team.
OPP say “a short time later,” police received information from a community member, who reported seeing the child.
“Thanks to the community effort, the child was returned safely to family,” OPP stated Friday.
No other details were provided.
