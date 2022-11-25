Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing child located in Wilberforce area: Haliburton Highlands OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 25, 2022 9:58 am
OPP in Haliburton Highlands say a citizen helped locate a child reported missing on Nov. 24. View image in full screen
OPP in Haliburton Highlands say a citizen helped locate a child reported missing on Nov. 24. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Haliburton Highlands OPP say the search for a reported missing child ended successfully on Thursday.

According to police, around noontime officers were called to assist in the search for a child who was reported missing from a school in the Wilberforce area, a community about 22 kilometres east of the village of Haliburton.

Read more: Peterborough police locate missing 21-year-old woman

Police say the search involved OPP from the Haliburton Highlands and Bancroft detachments along with members of the central region canine unit and emergency response team.

Trending Now
Trending Now

OPP say “a short time later,” police received information from a community member, who reported seeing the child.

“Thanks to the community effort, the child was returned safely to family,” OPP stated Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

No other details were provided.

OPPmissing personMissingMissing ChildHaliburton Highlands OPPChild FoundWilberforce
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers