B.C. Wildfire Service calls for compliance amid reports of speeding and drone flights

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The BC Wildfire Service is issuing a call for compliance, as two out-of-control wildfires continue to burn in the Fraser Canyon.

An overnight statement from the agency says that since Highway 1 reopened yesterday, between Boston Bar and Jackass Summit, drivers have been seen speeding through the fire zone and even stopping to film the ongoing firefighting efforts.

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It also confirmed sightings of a drone operating near the southeast flank of the Brunswick Creek wildfire, while emergency air crews were fighting the blaze.

Due to the potential danger, airtanker and helicopter activity was temporarily suspended, putting both responders and the public at greater risk.

The public is reminded that wildfires are automatically considered flight-restricted areas, and violations can result in fines of up to $25,000 and up to 18 months in prison.

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As for the highway, the Wildfire Service reiterates that the speed limit is 60 km/h, and there is no stopping in the fire zone.