Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Peterborough police seek missing 21-year-old woman

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 2, 2022 8:48 am
Sabrina Blue Wilson, 21, was last seen by her family on Friday, Oct. 28. . View image in full screen
Sabrina Blue Wilson, 21, was last seen by her family on Friday, Oct. 28. . Peterborough Police Service

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing woman.

Sabrina Blue Wilson, 21, was last seen by her family on Friday, Oct. 28, police said Wednesday morning.

Read more: UPDATE: Peterborough County OPP locate woman last seen north of Havelock

According to the Peterborough Police Service, Wilson is known to frequent Toronto and Ottawa.

Trending Now

Wilson is described as having green hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white shoes. She is in a manual wheelchair and had a brindle-coloured dog with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Advertisement
missing personMissingPeterborough Police ServiceMissing Womanmissing Peterborough womanSabrina Blue Wilson
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers