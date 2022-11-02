Peterborough police seek missing 21-year-old woman

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing woman.

Sabrina Blue Wilson, 21, was last seen by her family on Friday, Oct. 28, police said Wednesday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, Wilson is known to frequent Toronto and Ottawa.

Wilson is described as having green hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white shoes. She is in a manual wheelchair and had a brindle-coloured dog with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.