Canada

Peterborough County OPP search for missing woman last seen north of Havelock

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 10:20 am
Lisa Weaver was last seen hiking north of the village of Havelock on Oct. 24, 2022.
Lisa Weaver was last seen hiking north of the village of Havelock on Oct. 24, 2022. Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP are looking for a woman last seen north of the village of Havelock on Monday afternoon.

OPP say Lisa Weaver, 42, of Peterborough, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. hiking near County Road 46.

Hiker rescued, airlifted to hospital after falling from a cliff of Marmora Mine: OPP

“Police and family are trying to locate Lisa out of concern for her health and wellbeing,” OPP stated Tuesday.

She is described as five feet five inches tall, approximately 190 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange coat, black pants, red and white running shoes and a blue T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

