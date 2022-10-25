Peterborough County OPP search for missing woman last seen north of Havelock

Peterborough County OPP are looking for a woman last seen north of the village of Havelock on Monday afternoon.
OPP say Lisa Weaver, 42, of Peterborough, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. hiking near County Road 46.
“Police and family are trying to locate Lisa out of concern for her health and wellbeing,” OPP stated Tuesday.
She is described as five feet five inches tall, approximately 190 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange coat, black pants, red and white running shoes and a blue T-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.
