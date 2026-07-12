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Canada

More tornadoes recorded in Canada’s Prairies amid humid heat wave

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 12, 2026 2:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tornadoes, heat slam the Prairies with extreme weather'
Tornadoes, heat slam the Prairies with extreme weather
WATCH: Tornadoes, heat slam the Prairies with extreme weather
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The Canadian Prairies saw more extreme weather Saturday night as a tornado touched down near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

A red tornado warning was issued by Environment Canada around 5:30 p.m. for the County of Vermilion River. It was cancelled roughly 30 minutes later.

The tornado is the 24th reported in Alberta so far this year — an increase of more than 50 per cent compared to 2025.

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Images captured by a Global News viewer showed the tornado touching down in the Tulliby Lake area, 60 kilometres northwest of Lloydminster, Alta.

Further east, Manitoba was also been put under a warning for a thunderstorm that could produce a tornado on Saturday night. Environment Canada had warned that the storm could also produce damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall.

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On Friday, the heat brought a record-breaking 10 tornadoes to Saskatchewan.

“We had 10 reports of tornadoes in Saskatchewan yesterday,” Environment Canada meteorologist Kayla Bilous said in an interview with Global News on July 11.

The tornadoes developed as a prolonged heat event settled over southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba, where heat warnings remain in effect.

The agency issued heat warnings across much of southern Saskatchewan and Manitoba, with orange-level warnings in parts of southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba where humidex values are expected to reach the mid-40s.

— with files from Global News’ Prisha Dev

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