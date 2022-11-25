South Bruce OPP investigate fatal collision

Send this page to someone via email

OPP are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in South Bruce on Thursday evening.

At 7:33 p.m., first responders received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Bruce County Road 28 and Bruce County Road 6 in Carrick Township.

According to police, one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Their identity has not yet been released pending next-of-kin notification.

Another person was airlifted to a London hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

#SouthBruceOPP is at the scene of a fatal crash in @MunSouthBruce. 1 person confirmed deceased, another air-lifted to hospital with serious injuries. Bruce County Road 28 and Bruce County Road 6 are closed near the scene. @CountyofBruce ^km pic.twitter.com/QdvsiNNPnE — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 25, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The intersection remains closed as police continue to investigate.

The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.