Money

Saskatoon millionaires scanned lottery ticket six times before they believed it was real

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted November 24, 2022 4:55 pm
Saskatoon has new millionaires after the Nov. 11 Western Max draw. Daryl and Kim Cherry took home $1, 000, 000 after scanning their winning ticket six times. View image in full screen
Saskatoon has new millionaires after the Nov. 11 Western Max draw. Daryl and Kim Cherry took home $1, 000, 000 after scanning their winning ticket six times. Courtesy of Sask Lotteries.

Saskatoon has new millionaires after the Nov. 11 Western Max draw.

Daryl and Kim Cherry took home $1, 000, 000 after scanning their winning ticket six times.

A few hours before the draw, Daryl purchased their ticket from Greystone Convenience Store at 2505 8th St. E in Saskatoon. He scanned the ticket two days later and immediately called Kim to the store.

“It took her 10 minutes, so here I am clutching my ticket to my chest, waiting for her,” he said.

“The first time the reality started to set in was when we drove up and saw the lottery building. The last couple of mornings, I asked Kim if this was really happening and she kept saying, ‘I think so’.”

“I was in total shock,” said Kim. “I just didn’t believe it and still can’t believe it.”

The Cherrys will be investing half of their winnings to help their family and kids.

Daryl added he would like to plan a trip to the east coast to attend a number of professional sports games.

