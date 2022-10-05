Saskatchewan Maxmillions lottery winner to target home renos, hobbies

Send this page to someone via email

James Smith Cree Nation resident Rollins Head brought home one of the Maxmillions prizes after the Sept. 23 Lotto Max draw, making him one of Saskatchewan’s newest millionaires.

Head purchased the winning ticket the afternoon of the draw from Prairie North Co-op at 408 Saskatchewan Ave. E., in Melfort. The Monday after the draw he scanned his ticket on a self-checker at a local store.

“I didn’t believe it! I thought it was a mistake,” Head explained after he scanned his ticket two additional times to make sure it was real. “My hands were shaking. People in the store were congratulating me as I was leaving.”

He then checked his ticket a third time with a cashier at another local store.

Head plans to put his $1-million windfall towards home renovations and outdoor hobbies such as quadding and hunting.

Another Maxmillions prize was won in Regina on Oct. 4.