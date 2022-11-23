Vancouver police seek dashcam footage in gunpoint robbery at Cafe Du Soleil

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say they’ve made “significant progress” in their investigation of an armed robbery at a popular Commercial Drive brunch spot last week.

Patrons and staff at Cafe Du Soleil were robbed on Sunday around 11 a.m. by two hooded, gun-wielding suspects who remain at large. One staff member sustained minor injuries.

After stealing cellphones and other valuables that police have not yet identified, investigators believe the suspects fled south in a vehicle on Commercial Drive and east on East 1st Avenue toward Burnaby.

“We believe there are people who may unknowingly have dash-cam video of the suspects fleeing the area,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in a Wednesday news release.

“That video may contain important evidence that could help us identify the suspects and lead to an arrest.”

Addison said the suspects may have been captured on video both arriving at the diner and leaving it between 9 a.m. and 11:25 a.m.

1:09 Brazen robbery at Commercial Drive restaurant

Police have confirmed they have footage of the suspects, which may be released to the public if needed.

While they have declined to reveal the valuables stolen for a “specific investigative reason,” they believe the cellphones were stolen to prevent anyone from dialling 911 as the incident unfolded.

Addison said Monday he believes some of the cellphones were ditched by the robbers shortly after the attack and have since been recovered.

Anyone with dashcam footage from Commercial Drive between Charles and Kitchener streets, or from East 1st Avenue between Cotton Drive and Boundary Road, is asked to call 604-717-2541.