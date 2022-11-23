‘Witch Mountain’ TV series to film in Cambridge later this week

Send this page to someone via email

Fans of the Witch Mountain franchise will be excited that scenes for a new series will be shooting in Cambridge later this week.

The City of Cambridge says that production for Witch Mountain will take place on Brant Road North, Wentworth Avenue and Aberdeen Road North on Friday and Monday.

They say that set-up for the shoot will be taking place on Thursday.

The city notes that there will be intermittent road closures on Brant Road North and Wentworth Avenue while the show is being filming from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The closures will last 3-5 minutes and will not occur during rush hour.

There have been five movies produced in connection to the science fiction novel Escape to Witch Mountain, which was written by Alexander Key.

There has been little information released about the new series, although KFTV reports that this is the pilot for a potential series for Disney+.