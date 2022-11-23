Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Witch Mountain’ TV series to film in Cambridge later this week

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 3:22 pm
File photo of Cambridge City Hall. View image in full screen
File photo of Cambridge City Hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Fans of the Witch Mountain franchise will be excited that scenes for a new series will be shooting in Cambridge later this week.

The City of Cambridge says that production for Witch Mountain will take place on Brant Road North, Wentworth Avenue and Aberdeen Road North on Friday and Monday.

Read more: Chris Hemsworth to take acting break after finding genetic risk of Alzheimer’s

They say that set-up for the shoot will be taking place on Thursday.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The city notes that there will be intermittent road closures on Brant Road North and Wentworth Avenue while the show is being filming from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The closures will last 3-5 minutes and will not occur during rush hour.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Disney shares soar as Bob Iger returns as CEO in surprise comeback

There have been five movies produced in connection to the science fiction novel Escape to Witch Mountain, which was written by Alexander Key.

There has been little information released about the new series, although KFTV reports that this is the pilot for a potential series for Disney+.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsDisneydisney plusCambridge filmingOntario filmingWitch MountainWitch Mountain Cambridgewitch mountain cambridge filmingWitch Mountain Disney
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers