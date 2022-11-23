Menu

Crime

Arrest made after missing 24-year-old Moncton man found dead: RCMP

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 11:38 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 23'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 23
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick RCMP say a Moncton man in his 20s, who was reported missing last week, has been found dead.

In a release, police say remains were found Tuesday in a wooded area off of Paris Street in the city. Police are investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

RCMP arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the investigation the same day. The man is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Read more: Minto, N.B., man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2018 homicide

On Nov. 17, police said 24-year-old Max Boudreau was reported missing after being last seen three days prior. Police said he was last seen in the evening hours of Nov. 14 on Albert Street.

His remains were discovered on Tuesday, eight days after he was last seen.

Police said in a new release that an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

“Our thoughts are with the family and community at this time,” RCMP said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

