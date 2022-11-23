Arrest made after missing 24-year-old Moncton man found dead: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say a Moncton man in his 20s, who was reported missing last week, has been found dead.

In a release, police say remains were found Tuesday in a wooded area off of Paris Street in the city. Police are investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

RCMP arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the investigation the same day. The man is set to appear in court Wednesday.

On Nov. 17, police said 24-year-old Max Boudreau was reported missing after being last seen three days prior. Police said he was last seen in the evening hours of Nov. 14 on Albert Street.

His remains were discovered on Tuesday, eight days after he was last seen.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said in a new release that an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

“Our thoughts are with the family and community at this time,” RCMP said.