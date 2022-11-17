Menu

Crime

Minto, N.B., man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2018 homicide

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 4:39 pm
A 38-year-old man from Minto, N.B., has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 2018 homicide of Michael Wagnies.

Wagnies, 62, was found dead in a home on Centennial Drive in Minto the morning of Aug. 1, 2018.

His death was deemed suspicious at the time.

Read more: Death of Minto man deemed a homicide: N.B. RCMP

In a release Thursday, the New Brunswick RCMP said officers arrested a 38-year-old man in the Minto area on March 3, 2022, in connection with the investigation. He was remanded into custody on unrelated matters, it said.

Trending Now

The suspect, Wade Thompson of Minto, was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in Fredericton Provincial Court on Nov. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

