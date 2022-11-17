Minto, N.B., man charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2018 homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man from Minto, N.B., has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 2018 homicide of Michael Wagnies.

Wagnies, 62, was found dead in a home on Centennial Drive in Minto the morning of Aug. 1, 2018.

His death was deemed suspicious at the time.

In a release Thursday, the New Brunswick RCMP said officers arrested a 38-year-old man in the Minto area on March 3, 2022, in connection with the investigation. He was remanded into custody on unrelated matters, it said.

The suspect, Wade Thompson of Minto, was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in Fredericton Provincial Court on Nov. 21.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.