Crime

3-year probe halts national money laundering scheme: ALERT

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 10:50 am
Some of the Canadian cash confiscated by authorities during Project Cobra, a three-year national investigation according to ALERT. View image in full screen
Some of the Canadian cash confiscated by authorities during Project Collector, a three-year national investigation, according to ALERT. Courtesy: ALERT

A three-year investigation has put a stop to a nationwide money laundering scheme, according to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).

On Wednesday, more details will be disclosed surrounding Project Collector, which has been described in a news release as an ” unprecedented investigation.”

The news conference by ALERT will start around 11 a.m.

Read more: 3 alleged cocaine dealers arrested in Fort McMurray

Representatives from the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit and ALERT will be present.

The news release stated the investigation dived deep into a professional money laundering organization that worked in support of some of Canada’s largest crime groups.

Some of the Canadian cash confiscated by authorities during Project Cobra, a three-year national investigation according to ALERT. View image in full screen
Some of the Canadian cash confiscated by authorities during Project Collector, a three-year national investigation, according to ALERT. Courtesy: ALERT
ALERT said the investigation began in Calgary and then unfolded into dismantling the cross-Canada money laundering operation.

More to come…

