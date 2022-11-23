3-year probe halts national money laundering scheme: ALERT

A three-year investigation has put a stop to a nationwide money laundering scheme, according to the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).
On Wednesday, more details will be disclosed surrounding Project Collector, which has been described in a news release as an ” unprecedented investigation.”
The news conference by ALERT will start around 11 a.m.
Representatives from the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada, the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit and ALERT will be present.
The news release stated the investigation dived deep into a professional money laundering organization that worked in support of some of Canada’s largest crime groups.
ALERT said the investigation began in Calgary and then unfolded into dismantling the cross-Canada money laundering operation.
More to come…
