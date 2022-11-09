Menu

Crime

3 alleged cocaine dealers arrested in Fort McMurray

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted November 9, 2022 12:49 pm
Evidence seized in a search of a Fort McMurray house and vehicle on Nov. 4. View image in full screen
Evidence seized in a search of a Fort McMurray house and vehicle on Nov. 4. ALERT Fort McMurray

Officers with ALERT (Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team) in Fort McMurray arrested three people suspected to be involved in dealing drugs.

Officers were tipped off by community members who were concerned about possible drug activity.

After investigating through September and October, ALERT officers and Wood Buffalo RCMP members executed a search warrant at a home and vehicle in the Eagle Ridge neighbourhood.

Read more: 3 people charged in $500K Fort McMurray drug bust

Officers seized 90 grams of cocaine, more than $4,000 in cash and weapons including brass knuckles and a knife. A total of eight charges were laid against three suspects from Fort McMurray: Jamie Martin, 26; Jaime Sieben, 45; and Shane White, 37.

The three have been released with their next scheduled court date on Dec. 13.

Read more: 3 arrested in Fort McMurray cocaine bust after ALERT seizes nearly $80K in drugs, cash

ALERT is asking anyone concerned about drug activity in their neighborhood to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.

