Crime

Thieves use distraction method to rob Belleville, Ont. victim

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 23, 2022 9:08 am
Police are investigating a distraction theft in Belleville. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a distraction theft in Belleville. Global News

A Belleville, Ont., woman is out hundreds of dollars as well as her personal identification, credit and debit cards after she was the unsuspecting victim of a robbery Tuesday.

Police say a man and woman closely followed the victim throughout a North Front Street grocery store as well as while she was at checkout.

Read more: Kingston Police search for pair suspected of debit and credit card fraud

According to police, once the victim had entered her car, one of the accused approached her to say there was an issue with her back tires.

Once the two were out of the vehicle and inspecting the tire, police say the other accused entered the car and stole the victim’s wallet and fled.

Police are still investigating the matter.

Click to play video: 'Youth in Ont. group homes say they were overmedicated'
Youth in Ont. group homes say they were overmedicated
RobberyBellevilleGrocery StoreBelleville policeCredit CardsDistraction Theftdistraction
