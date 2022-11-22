Menu

Crime

Kingston Police search for pair suspected of debit and credit card fraud

By John Lawless Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 5:46 pm
Police say the two suspects allegedly broke into a garage and stole multiple credit and debit cards before using them at stores in Kingston's north end.
Police say the two suspects allegedly broke into a garage and stole multiple credit and debit cards before using them at stores in Kingston's north end. Kingston Police

Kingston Police are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in debit and credit card fraud.

On Nov. 2 at about 4 a.m., a garage at a home in the city’s north end was broken into.

Police say the suspects went into a vehicle inside the garage and stole a wallet containing multiple debit and credit cards.

About an hour later, police say one of the stolen debit cards was used at multiple businesses at Division Street and Dalton Avenue.

Kingston Police did not disclose the monetary amount of the purchases, but security video at the shops caught the suspects making the fraudulent purchases.

Police describe the first suspect as a white man wearing a black jacket, a grey Bench hood pulled up over a blue baseball cap, a red handkerchief around his neck, and a black Under Armour backpack with a white logo.

The second suspect is described as a white woman with blonde hair.

She was wearing a white and grey camouflaged winter jacket with a fur trimmed hood, a black baseball cap turned backwards, black pants, black knee high boots, and a backpack, while also carrying a handbag.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact detective Jason Lachapelle at 613-549-4660 ext. 6294, or via email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca.

