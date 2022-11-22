Police seek help finding wanted man last seen in Burnaby, B.C.

Police in Burnaby, B.C., are seeking public assistance finding a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.
On Tuesday, RCMP said they are appealing for tips on the whereabouts of Edwin Anthony Trejo, 34, who was recently seen in Burnaby.
Anyone who sees Trejo is asked to call 911 immediately rather than approach him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote the file number 22-38896.
