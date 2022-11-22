Menu

Crime

Police seek help finding wanted man last seen in Burnaby, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 8:29 pm
Edwin Trejo is wanted on a Canada-wide arrested warrant and was recently spotted in Burnaby, B.C. according to the RCMP. View image in full screen
Edwin Trejo is wanted on a Canada-wide arrested warrant and was recently spotted in Burnaby, B.C., according to the RCMP. Handout/Burnaby RCMP

Police in Burnaby, B.C., are seeking public assistance finding a man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

On Tuesday, RCMP said they are appealing for tips on the whereabouts of Edwin Anthony Trejo, 34, who was recently seen in Burnaby.

Anyone who sees Trejo is asked to call 911 immediately rather than approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote the file number 22-38896.

