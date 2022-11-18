Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vernon RCMP seeking public’s help in finding wanted man

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 7:57 pm
A photo of Timothy James Ross, 28, who is wanted by police. View image in full screen
A photo of Timothy James Ross, 28, who is wanted by police. Vernon RCMP

Police in the North Okanagan are seeking the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

Vernon, B.C., RCMP say that Timothy James Ross, 28, is wanted for discharging a firearm.

Ross is described as a five-foot-10-inch Caucasian male who weighs 155 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Police also say he has a distinctive tattoo of a cross on his left hand.

Read more: Vernon business hit by thief overnight

The charges, say RCMP, are discharging a firearm with intent to wound, maim, disfigure or endanger life; and discharging a firearm into or at a place while being reckless to the life or safety of another person.

Trending Now

“Timothy Ross is considered violent and should not be approached,” said police. “If you locate him, please contact police by calling 911.”

Story continues below advertisement

If you have information on the whereabouts of Timothy Ross, you are asked to contact your local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s most wanted man is from B.C.'
Canada’s most wanted man is from B.C.

 

CrimeOkanaganVernonNorth Okanaganvernon rcmpWanted Manvernon north okanagan rcmpdischarging a firearmWanted Okanagan man
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers