Vernon RCMP seeking public’s help in finding wanted man

Send this page to someone via email

Police in the North Okanagan are seeking the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

Vernon, B.C., RCMP say that Timothy James Ross, 28, is wanted for discharging a firearm.

Ross is described as a five-foot-10-inch Caucasian male who weighs 155 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Police also say he has a distinctive tattoo of a cross on his left hand.

The charges, say RCMP, are discharging a firearm with intent to wound, maim, disfigure or endanger life; and discharging a firearm into or at a place while being reckless to the life or safety of another person.

“Timothy Ross is considered violent and should not be approached,” said police. “If you locate him, please contact police by calling 911.”

Story continues below advertisement

If you have information on the whereabouts of Timothy Ross, you are asked to contact your local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online.