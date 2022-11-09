Menu

Crime

Vernon business hit by thief overnight

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 2:11 pm
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car
FILE PHOTO. kali9 / iStock

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating a break and enter that occurred at a Vernon, B.C., business early Wednesday morning.

A business in the 3500 block of 27th Street in Vernon was hit by a thief Nov. 9 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Mounties said in a press release that a person forced their way into the business and stole a number of items from inside. They arrived a couple of hours later.

As they continue with their investigation, they are asking anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between midnight and 2 a.m., or who has information about the break and enter to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by leaving a tip online.

 

