Crime

Massive police presence in Tri-Cities amid ‘incident unfolding with multiple scenes’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 8:05 pm
An armed police officer ducks through traffic in Port Coquitlam on Tuesday. View image in full screen
An armed police officer ducks through traffic in Port Coquitlam on Tuesday. Kristian B

A major route through Coquitlam, B.C., was closed during the afternoon commute Tuesday as RCMP responded to an “unfolding police incident.”

“There is a major police incident unfolding with multiple scenes. Our officers are currently investigating and a fulsome update will be provided in the near future,” an RCMP spokesperson said.

At least one of those scenes appeared to be Highway 1 near the King Edward overpass, where DriveBC said the route was partially closed westbound due to a police incident.

Witness video shot at the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Shaughnessy Street showed police armed with rifles crouching as they made their way through stopped traffic.

Kristian, who shot the video but asked to withhold their last name for safety reasons, described seeing a black Mercedes with tinted windows swerving through traffic and being pursued by police as they drove into oncoming traffic.

The incident has also prompted the closure of the Braid SkyTrain Station and disrupted multiple TransLink bus routes. Transit commuters can check TransLink’s Twitter account or website for the most up to date information.

More to come…

