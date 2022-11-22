Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna city council rejects highrise agreement, says proposed rent is unaffordable

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 22, 2022 7:52 pm
An aerial view of 350 Doyle Ave. in Kelowna, B.C., site of the city’s former RCMP building. View image in full screen
An aerial view of 350 Doyle Ave. in Kelowna, B.C., site of the city’s former RCMP building. Global News

In a quick word, no.

That was Kelowna’s city council’s answer Monday to a highrise developer who wanted to charge rent prices for small apartments well above market rates.

Slated to be built on public land, 10 per cent of the proposed 25-storey highrise at 350 Doyle Ave. will feature affordable apartments (26 of 259 units).

Read more: City lot in downtown Kelowna with view of nearby Okanagan Lake up for sale

However, council was told that the affordable apartments would only be studio suites, which would be charged $2,050 a month, a figure based on a median income of $82,000.

City council quickly and unanimously rejected the proposal on Monday, saying $2,050 a month for a studio suite was anything but affordable.

Story continues below advertisement

“In looking through this particular agreement that has been put forward, and dealing with housing income of $80,000 and establishing fixed monthly rent of $2,000 as affordable housing, I believe that this agreement does not fit within the means of looking at establishing affordable housing within this community,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.

“We had a presentation just last week from someone else and the median household income that was used was more in the range of a $40,000-mark. And the rent was set somewhere in the range of $1,000 to $1,100.”

Click to play video: 'Kelowna’s mayor calling a citizen group’s vision for downtown Kelowna unrealistic'
Kelowna’s mayor calling a citizen group’s vision for downtown Kelowna unrealistic

Dyas continued, saying paying around $1,000 a month “is more in the means” for someone living in a studio suite in Kelowna.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Affordable homes for families, seniors open in Oliver

Story continues below advertisement

Other councillors piled on following Dyas’ comments.

Luke Stack, who noted Kelowna has a shortage of rental units, said studio units can be found online for much cheaper than $2,000 a month – more like $1,300 to $,1400 a month.

“This agreement says they have to rent them, potentially, up to $700 (a month) more than the market rate today,” said Stack. “So I’m just having a hard time squaring that with what’s making this affordable or attainable. It actually seems to be a very generous interpretation of what’s affordable.”

Click to play video: 'Kelowna highrise project rejected by city council'
Kelowna highrise project rejected by city council

“When I read this report to see that a studio (apartment) is considering an $82,000-household-income, that seems like a stretch to me,” said Loyal Wooldridge

“In the agreement, they could be charged for parking over and on top of that,” adding the proposal wanted the affordable housing option to be applicable for just 10 years,” Ron Cannan said. He’d like to see the affordable housing option to be in perpetuity, given that it’s public, not private, land.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: BC Housing, Burnaby reach financing deal to preserve threatened co-op housing

“This, to me, is a little bit disingenuous. It does not keep the spirit of what we would term affordable or attainable,” Mohini Singh said.

The city said council voted unanimously not to sign the agreement, and the developer must come back with a revised agreement.

Click to play video: 'Two highrises approved in downtown Kelowna'
Two highrises approved in downtown Kelowna
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganAffordable Housingkelowna city counciltom dyasformer RCMP building350 Doyle AvenueKelowna council rejects agreementKelowna former RCMP building
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers