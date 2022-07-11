Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

BC Housing, Burnaby reach financing deal to preserve threatened co-op housing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 6:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Burnaby co-op residents fear for future with building up for sale' Burnaby co-op residents fear for future with building up for sale
The residents of a Burnaby co-op, most of whom are seniors, are worried that they'll be priced out of their homes if their building is sold. As Christa Dao reports, they're asking the province and the City of Burnaby to take action – Oct 5, 2021

The B.C. government, the City of Burnaby and the Community Land Trust have reached a deal to preserve 425 units of co-operative housing at risk of sale for redevelopment.

The deal involves two properties: a pair of towers at 9380-9390 Cardston Ct. with 244 units, and a tower at 4221 Mayberry St. with 181 units.

Read more: Co-operative housing group fears for tenants as more than 240 units in Burnaby go up for sale

The properties were both owned by the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 115 Pension Plan; the Cardston towers’ lease expired last fall and the Mayberry property’s lease was due to expire this fall.

The situation raised concerns among the co-ops’ residents, many who are seniors on fixed incomes, that the properties could have been sold for redevelopment, leaving them unable to find homes at an affordable price.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'More than half of BC Housing’s board members replaced' More than half of BC Housing’s board members replaced
More than half of BC Housing’s board members replaced

Under the agreement, the province says BC Housing is providing the non-profit Community Land Trust with $132.6-million in financing through the HousingHub to purchase the co-ops, including $22.5 million for renovations and closing costs.

Read more: More than half of BC Housing’s board is being replaced

The City of Burnaby is putting up an additional $29.8 million, and will take ownership of the Mayberry Street property and lease it back to the CLT for a “nominal fee” for 60 years.

The 115 Place Co-operative Housing Association, which has leased the Cardston Court towers from the IUOE since the 1980s, will continue to manage the property. Likewise, the Post 83 Co-operative Housing Association will continue to manage the Mayberry property.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Housing tagAffordable Housing tagBurnaby tagBC Housing tagCo-op tagCo-Operative Housing tagburnaby co-op tagco-op financing tagco-op funding tagco-op houisng tagco-ops saved tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers