Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Affordable homes for families, seniors open in Oliver

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 1:58 pm
FILE - Work is done on the roof of a building under construction. View image in full screen
FILE - Work is done on the roof of a building under construction. Courtesy: AP

More than 40 affordable rental homes recently opened in Oliver, B.C., for families, seniors, Indigenous people and individuals living with disabilities.

“This helps the whole community; more housing in the community has a cascading effect for locals who need an appropriate place to live, helps provide some stability for people to engage and be active participants in our local economy, and helps alleviate the uncertainty and stress for 46 more people and their families looking for a place to live without having to leave Oliver and our beautiful area,” Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'BC SPCA calls for political action on pet-friendly housing' BC SPCA calls for political action on pet-friendly housing
BC SPCA calls for political action on pet-friendly housing

Located at 5931 Airport St., the four-storey apartment building has 46 units: 27 one-bedroom, 15 two-bedroom and four three-bedroom units.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Monthly rents range from $420 to $990, depending on unit size and tenant income.

The province, through BC Housing, invested approximately $4.9 million through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund for this project and will provide approximately $437,000 in annual operating funding. M’akola Housing Society provided the land for the project and will own and operate the building.

This project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagAffordable Housing tagoliver tagBC Housing tagfour storey building tagMLA for Boundary Similkameen tagOliver Housing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers