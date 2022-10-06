Affordable homes for families, seniors open in Oliver

Send this page to someone via email

More than 40 affordable rental homes recently opened in Oliver, B.C., for families, seniors, Indigenous people and individuals living with disabilities.

“This helps the whole community; more housing in the community has a cascading effect for locals who need an appropriate place to live, helps provide some stability for people to engage and be active participants in our local economy, and helps alleviate the uncertainty and stress for 46 more people and their families looking for a place to live without having to leave Oliver and our beautiful area,” Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, said in a press release.

Located at 5931 Airport St., the four-storey apartment building has 46 units: 27 one-bedroom, 15 two-bedroom and four three-bedroom units.

Monthly rents range from $420 to $990, depending on unit size and tenant income.

The province, through BC Housing, invested approximately $4.9 million through the Building BC: Community Housing Fund for this project and will provide approximately $437,000 in annual operating funding. M’akola Housing Society provided the land for the project and will own and operate the building.

This project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan.