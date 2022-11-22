Don’t drive past a car accident, stop and help: B.C. fire rescue group

Send this page to someone via email

If you see a car accident, don’t just drive by it. Find some way to help, such as calling 911 or stopping and helping.

That’s the advice of a fire and rescue group in B.C.’s Interior, which is trying to raise awareness on the issue following an incident this past weekend.

On its Facebook page, Midway B.C. Fire/Rescue said two people were trapped in an overturned truck on a rural road east of Highway 33, and that two vehicles drove by in the cold weather without stopping.

In publishing the post regarding the Saturday rollover on Christian Valley Road, Midway Fire/Rescue said the goal isn’t to shame people, but to think of ways to help.

Another photo showing the damaged truck after it had been flipped onto its wheels.

“As it turned out, two volunteer firefighters from Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department and Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department happened to be in the area and were able to help,” said the Facebook post.

“They had to use an axe to cut out the windshield and were able to assist the two occupants out of the vehicle. Without their assistance, they would not have been able to exit the vehicle on their own.”

Midway Fire/Rescue said additional people showed up and helped place the vehicle back on its wheels, and also remove it from the road so it wasn’t interfering with vehicles travelling around the corner.

The two occupants were said to be uninjured.

“As firefighters and other emergency responders it is in our nature to stop and try to assist when we see a problem,” said the Facebook post.

“I understand that many people may hesitate and could be unsure of what to do when they come upon an accident, it may not be something they are ready to deal with because they don’t have the training.

“I hope that the people that did drive by tried calling 911 to have the responders come and check it out.”

The post ended by saying the sooner emergency crews are advised of an incident, the sooner they can be there to help.

Global News has reached out to other local fire-rescue groups for comment.

