IN PHOTOS: Work ‘well underway’ for major Rogers Centre renovation

The Toronto Blue Jays say construction is “well underway” as crews work on a $300-million project to revamp the Rogers Centre.

The team provided an update Tuesday on the “biggest renovation in Rogers Centre history,” saying that demolition is complete and new build work has started on the first phase of the project.

It’s set to open to fans for the team’s home opener on April 11, though more work is set to be done after next year’s season.

The Jays said demolition began on Oct. 14 with seat removal in the 500 level, all of which will be replaced for next season. Around 17,000 seats in the 500-level were removed along with the railings. That was finished on Nov. 11.

Structural demolition of the outfield started on Oct. 20.

All demolition was completed by Friday, the team said.

“The outfield turf has been protected or removed in certain areas to facilitate construction, while the infield remains accessible to the Blue Jays Field Operations team to continue offseason work,” the Jays noted.

View image in full screen A wide view of work underway at the Rogers Centre. Handout / Toronto Blue Jays

There have been 2.2 million pounds of materials recycled from the stadium, including 1.3 million pounds of concrete and 900,000 pounds of steel and metal.

New 500-level seats are set to be delivered in January, while “information on the old 500-level seats will be shared when available,” the team said.

Multiple cranes have been used to complete the work.

The team said an average of around 110 workers have been at the Rogers Centre six days per week, including 50 who worked on demolition.

The Blue Jays noted that the size of the stadium has allowed for multiple projects to happen at the same time. Building began during the second week of November, the team said, while demolition work was still ongoing.

View image in full screen Construction work is underway near the video screen. Handout / Toronto Blue Jays

The work is part of a multi-year renovation project that was first announced during the summer. It’s the first large-scale renovation in the stadium’s history.

According to a news release from the team in July, here’s what’s scheduled to be completed by opening day next year: the creation of new social spaces in the 100- and 200-level outfield, raised bullpens surrounded by traditional and new seats, and “social viewing areas that look into the bullpens to increase fan and player interaction.”

Seats in the 100 level will be brought forward to new outfield walls to bring “fans closer to the game.”

In the 500 level, the seats will be replaced while there will be two new social decks in right and left fields.

Other projects will see new facilities for the team.

And more work is scheduled to be done in the next offseason, focused on the 100-level infield, field-level clubs and social spaces, as well as clubhouses and player facilities, the Jays said.

View image in full screen Demolition work in the 100 level of the Rogers Centre. Handout / Toronto Blue Jays

View image in full screen Seats were removed in the 500 level. Handout / Toronto Blue Jays

2.2 MILLION pounds of materials have been recycled from the stadium over 35 days of demolition 👀 Trust us, it'll be worth the wait: https://t.co/QujiGMq1Sx pic.twitter.com/VBbWxx27rm — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 22, 2022

