Sports

Rogers Centre to get massive overhaul

By John Chidley-Hill The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2022 2:06 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays are determined to modernize Rogers Centre.

Team president Mark Shapiro announced on Thursday that the Blue Jays would be making major renovations to their downtown ballpark.

Shapiro says the first phase, which includes replacing all the seats in the 500 level, will be completed by next season.

Opened in 1989, Rogers Centre is the seventh oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball.

Rogers Centre is one of only three multi-purpose stadiums left in MLB along with Oakland’s RingCentral Coliseum and Tampa Bay’s Tropicana Field.

Shapiro says the renovations are designed to make Rogers Centre more baseball-specific.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
