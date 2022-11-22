Penticton, B.C. man arrested in connection with bear-spray attack

A Penticton, B.C., man is being charged after he allegedly bear sprayed someone while being caught rummaging through a car.
Mounties say officers were dispatched Nov. 20 to help with an assault in progress.
“The victim confronted the suspect after catching him rummaging through a neighbour’s car. A struggle ensued, the victim was bear sprayed, and the suspect fled immediately after,” RCMP said in a press release.
Officers responded with a large presence and quickly located the suspect.
“The suspect was caught in possession of bear spray and items believed to be stolen from the vehicle,” Const. Dayne Lyons, said.
The BC Prosecution Service has approved charges of assault, theft and possession of stolen property against Penticton resident Levi Jo Kamps.
Kamps was held in custody pending a future court date.
