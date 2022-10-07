New Westminster, B.C. traffic control flagger bear-sprayed by teens, police say

Send this page to someone via email

New Westminster, B.C., police are looking for witnesses and video after a teenaged boy allegedly attacked a traffic control flagger with bear spray on Tuesday.

Police say the incident happened around noon at the intersection of Agnes and Marrivale streets, where the flagger was approached by a group of youth.

A member of the group sprayed the flagger, and the youth fled, according to police. Officers searched the neighbourhood but were unable to find any of them.

“At this point in our investigation we do not believe the victims and the suspects knew each other,” Sgt. Justine Thom said in a media release Friday.

“I hope youth know that while bear spray is legal and obtainable for its intended purposes, if used in a violent crime they can expect to face the consequences of criminal charges, such as assault with a weapon.”

Police say they are looking for a Caucasian 15-year-old boy with a slender build who was wearing a white hoodie and baseball cap on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Westminster police at 604-529-2576.

