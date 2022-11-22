Menu

Canada

Ontario’s doctors push province to create non-profit surgical centres for backlog

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2022 12:00 pm
Ontario’s doctors are pushing lawmakers to create specialized non-profit clinics to tackle a massive surgical backlog that worsened during the pandemic.

The Ontario Medical Association says it would like to see stand-alone centres created that focus on one type of surgery.

President Dr. Rose Zacharias says these centres would be more efficient and allow for more patients to get their procedures completed.

Read more: Ontario releases list of long-term care homes under construction across province

Zacharias says the centres would focus on elective surgeries, such as replacing knees and hips.

The medical association says the surgical backlog sits at more than one million procedures waiting to be done.

The province’s health system is under significant pressure – emergency departments closed for hours or days at a time in the summer and into the fall while children’s hospitals have been cancelling surgeries to deal with a massive influx of patients with respiratory illnesses.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

