Ontario releases list of long-term care homes under construction across province

Ontario is in the midst of a plan aimed at creating 30,000 new long-term care beds by 2028.
The push to build new spaces for seniors comes after reports in 2020 of the horrific conditions in long-term care at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 4,500 long-term care residents have died since the start of the pandemic, according to a June 2022 Public Health Ontario report.
In its fall economic statement, the Ford government provided a status update on projects across the province.
You can read the full list below:
Under Construction
- The Temiskaming Lodge in Temiskaming Shores to build 46 new long-term care beds and upgrade 82 long-term care beds.
- The Extendicare Sudbury project to upgrade 256 long-term care beds.
- The Runnymede Healthcare Centre in Toronto to build 200 new long-term care beds.
- The Stoneridge Manor project in Carleton Place to build 68 new long-term care beds and upgrade 60 long-term care beds.
- The Golden Plough Lodge redevelopment project in Cobourg to build 29 new long-term care beds and upgrade 151 long-term care beds.
- The Ritz Lutheran Villa project in Mitchell to upgrade 128 long-term care beds.
- The Linhaven Long-Term Care Home project in St. Catharines to build 13 new long-term care beds and upgrade 226 long-term care beds.
- The Gilmore Lodge project in Fort Erie to upgrade 160 long-term care beds.
- Maple View Lodge in Athens to build 132 new long-term care beds.
Planning
- Schlegel Villages will build 640 new long-term care beds in Oakville using government surplus lands.
- The Northern Heights Care Community project in North Bay will build 12 new long-term care beds and upgrade 148 long-term care beds.
- The Golden Manor project in Timmins will build 15 new long-term care beds and upgrade 177 long-term care beds.
- The St. Joseph’s Health Centre Guelph expansion project will build 160 new long-term care beds.
