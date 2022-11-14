Menu

Health

Ontario releases list of long-term care homes under construction across province

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 4:03 pm
Ontario man launches fundraiser to stay out of long-term care
RELATED: An Ontario man living with a severe disability has launched a desperate bid to continue to stay in his home. He currently needs 24-hour care, but has been told he may have to enter a long-term care home. Colin D’Mello has more. – Sep 21, 2022

Ontario is in the midst of a plan aimed at creating 30,000 new long-term care beds by 2028.

The push to build new spaces for seniors comes after reports in 2020 of the horrific conditions in long-term care at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 4,500 long-term care residents have died since the start of the pandemic, according to a June 2022 Public Health Ontario report.

Read more: Fall economic statement offers new supports amidst ‘uncertain’ economic future for Ontario

In its fall economic statement, the Ford government provided a status update on projects across the province.

You can read the full list below:

Under Construction

  • The Temiskaming Lodge in Temiskaming Shores to build 46 new long-term care beds and upgrade 82 long-term care beds.
  • The Extendicare Sudbury project to upgrade 256 long-term care beds.
  • The Runnymede Healthcare Centre in Toronto to build 200 new long-term care beds.
  • The Stoneridge Manor project in Carleton Place to build 68 new long-term care beds and upgrade 60 long-term care beds.
  • The Golden Plough Lodge redevelopment project in Cobourg to build 29 new long-term care beds and upgrade 151 long-term care beds.
  • The Ritz Lutheran Villa project in Mitchell to upgrade 128 long-term care beds.
  • The Linhaven Long-Term Care Home project in St. Catharines to build 13 new long-term care beds and upgrade 226 long-term care beds.
  • The Gilmore Lodge project in Fort Erie to upgrade 160 long-term care beds.
  • Maple View Lodge in Athens to build 132 new long-term care beds.

Planning

  • Schlegel Villages will build 640 new long-term care beds in Oakville using government surplus lands.
  • The Northern Heights Care Community project in North Bay will build 12 new long-term care beds and upgrade 148 long-term care beds.
  • The Golden Manor project in Timmins will build 15 new long-term care beds and upgrade 177 long-term care beds.
  • The St. Joseph’s Health Centre Guelph expansion project will build 160 new long-term care beds.
