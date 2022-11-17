Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Rate of flu, RSV increase appears to be slowing down: Ontario health minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2022 11:45 am
Click to play video: 'Triple threat of illness this winter prompts calls for masking from experts'
Triple threat of illness this winter prompts calls for masking from experts
RELATED: Triple threat of illness this winter prompts calls for masking from experts.

TORONTO — Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says an increase in respiratory viruses that are driving a surge in pediatric hospitalizations appears to be slowing down.

Jones was announcing $182 million for upgrades and repairs at hospitals and community health facilities across the province.

Hospitals across the province, children’s hospitals in particular, have been reporting huge surges in pediatric ICU admissions, largely due to the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV — CHEO, a children’s hospital in Ottawa, has had to open a second pediatric ICU.

Trending Now

Recently, the province’s pediatric ICUs were operating over capacity, with 122 children in intensive care –10 more than the maximum the system is equipped to handle.

But those daily numbers, while available to hospital executives, are not made public and Jones did not answer today when asked how many children are currently in ICUs.

Story continues below advertisement

However, she says that while it’s too early to say the respiratory illness surge has plateaued, the percentage increase has started to slow down.

OntarioFluICUFlu SeasonOntario HospitalsOntario healthrsvontario childrenRespiratory Virusespediatric patientsontario children ICUontario flu RSV
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers