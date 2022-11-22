Police looking into assault of staff at Guelph community resource centre

The Guelph Police Service is looking for a man who they say assaulted a worker at a community resource centre.
Investigators say a man entered the building Monday around 8:15 p.m., when a staff member approached the visitor and asked him to leave.
Investigators say the staff member was then assaulted by the same man twice.
They say officers attended the centre and located the victim but the attacker fled.
Read more: Guelph, Ont. police looking for suspects in overnight assault
The suspect is described as 40 years old with a medium build and bald.
Investigators say they were not able to get a description of the suspect’s clothing.
Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7415 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
