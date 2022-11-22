Police looking into assault of staff at Guelph community resource centre

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Guelph Police Service is looking for a man who they say assaulted a worker at a community resource centre.

Investigators say a man entered the building Monday around 8:15 p.m., when a staff member approached the visitor and asked him to leave.

Investigators say the staff member was then assaulted by the same man twice.

They say officers attended the centre and located the victim but the attacker fled.

The suspect is described as 40 years old with a medium build and bald.

Investigators say they were not able to get a description of the suspect’s clothing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7415 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.