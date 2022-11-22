Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police looking into assault of staff at Guelph community resource centre

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 22, 2022 12:03 pm
Guelph Police Service headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service headquarters. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The Guelph Police Service is looking for a man who they say assaulted a worker at a community resource centre.

Investigators say a man entered the building Monday around 8:15 p.m., when a staff member approached the visitor and asked him to leave.

Investigators say the staff member was then assaulted by the same man twice.

They say officers attended the centre and located the victim but the attacker fled.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Guelph, Ont. police looking for suspects in overnight assault

The suspect is described as 40 years old with a medium build and bald.

Investigators say they were not able to get a description of the suspect’s clothing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7415 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

AssaultGuelph NewsStaffGuelph Police ServiceworkerattackerCommunity Resource Centre
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers