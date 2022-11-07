Guelph, Ont. police looking for suspects in overnight assault

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Guelph, Ont., are investigating after a man was apparently assaulted as he was walking home.

Investigators say the man heard someone in a passing vehicle, described as a grey or blue sedan, on Gordon Street and Heritage Drive yelling at him Saturday around 3 a.m.

They say the vehicle stopped and two men, unknown to the victim, were seen exiting the vehicle.

Investigators say the man was approached by the two men was punched in the face.

They say the man was able to run inside a nearby business and call police.

Investigators say the pair fled in the vehicle once they learned that police were on their way, and were last seen going north on Gordon.

The suspects are described as light-skinned wearing grey hoodies and jeans.

Despite being attacked, investigators say the male victim did not suffer any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7428, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.