$50,000 reward offered for Edmonton murder suspect

A reward of up to $50,000 is now available as police continue to search for a man wanted for murder in an Edmonton lounge shooting earlier this year.

The Edmonton Police Service has teamed up with the Bolo Program in hopes of locating 27-year-old Saed Osman. The Bolo Program leverages social media, technology and innovative engagement to encourage people to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted.

Osman is wanted on Canada-wide warrants in connection to the March 2022 shooting death of 28-year-old Imbert George.

At about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, police responded to a shooting at Ertale Lounge, located in the area of 124 Street and 118 Avenue.

Two women and four men were taken to hospital with various injuries. A fifth man went to the hospital on his own, according to police.

George was killed in the incident.

Police said the investigation revealed the suspects fired about 70 rounds in a crowded area.

“All seven victims were innocent bystanders who were randomly struck,” the EPS said in a news release Tuesday morning.

Two men have already been charged in the incident. Mohamod Mohamod, 22, and Said Ibrahim, 23, are each charged with first-degree murder, six counts of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and multiple other firearms offences.

Police say two other suspects remain unidentified.

Osman is also wanted in the case for first-degree murder, six counts of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and other firearms offences.

Police said Osman is also known by the alias Guled Osman, and the nickname “Styles.”

Osman is from Ontario but has strong ties to Edmonton, according to police, who added he may still live in Alberta’s capital.

Osman was named as one of Canada’s Top 25 most wanted criminals this year.

The $50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Osman is available until May 1, 2023.

Police said Osman may be armed and is considered dangerous. He should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Osman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.