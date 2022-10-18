RCMP announces update to Canada’s most wanted fugitives

Send this page to someone via email

The list of Canada’s most wanted is getting an update.

On Tuesday morning, the BC RCMP will be announcing an update on Canada’s most wanted fugitives.

The Top 25 will include several suspects wanted by BC RCMP and seven suspects wanted by the Toronto Police Service.

A reward of up to $250,000 will be announced for the new #1 suspect.

Bolo, which stands for “be on the lookout,” is a program that amplifies wanted notices.

The Bolo program was used to put the word out about accused murderer Brandon Teixeira, who was captured in California in December 2019, after a 14-month manhunt.

Story continues below advertisement

In April, Abilaziz Mohamed, who was listed as most wanted on the list by the Toronto Police Service, was arrested hours after the list was released.

2:37 Bolo Program reveals list of ‘Canada’s most wanted,’ including several sought by Toronto police

In May, a B.C. man who was a wanted fugitive in connection with the death of a man in Thailand died in a plane crash, police confirm.

Lahrkamp was wanted in connection with the death of a former Abbotsford gangster, Jimi Sandhu, 32, whose body was found near a villa in Rawai Beach, Muang district of Phuket, Thailand in February according to Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

In Canada, Sandhu was known for his involvement with the “UN” Gang, one of the groups involved in a violent ongoing conflict in the Lower Mainland, according to Crime Stoppers. He was deported back to India in 2016 for “serious criminality.”

The Royal Thai Police investigation determined that Sandhu was deliberately targeted by two Canadian gunmen who flew back to Canada in the days following the slaying.

1:59 $100K reward offered in 2015 deadly shooting

CFSEU-BC and its partners were unable to locate Lahrkamp, leading CFSEU-BC to partner with the BOLO Program and in April Lahrkamp was identified as No. 2 on its top 25 list.

More to come.