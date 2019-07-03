Calgary police lay charges in 2015 Monterey Park shooting death

Calgary police have laid charges in a brazen daytime shooting in the community of Monterey Park almost four years ago that left one man dead.

The shooting happened in an alley in the 100 block of Del Ray Road N.E. at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015 — and killed 26-year-old Hussein Merhi.

READ MORE: Calgary police need witnesses to come forward in Monterey Park homicide

On Wednesday, police announced 26-year-old Joseph Trieu had been charged with one count of accessory to murder after the fact.

The charge is related to a dark-coloured SUV seen leaving the area after the shooting. The Calgary Police Service said the SUV was found at Trieu’s parent’s house in northwest Calgary.

READ MORE: Police identity victim of Sunday shooting death in Monterey Park

“Trieu was reported to have put the SUV in his parents’ garage approximately 11 hours following the murder,” CPS explained in a news release.

Police have also issued a warrant for the arrest of a second man, 23-year-old Kier Bryan Granado, who is wanted for first-degree murder.

READ MORE: Calgary police renew call for help in Monterey Park shooting death

Police said Granado and the victim were known to each other, and that the shooting is believed to be a targeted attack.

Investigators think Grando may be living in Edmonton, and are hoping the public will help officers locate him.

Police also believe there is at least one additional suspect involved in the shooting, and are re-releasing a re-enactment of the homicide in hopes of generating tips to assist in this ongoing investigation.

WATCH: Calgary police have released a re-enactment of a 2015 homicide that left Hussein Merhi dead.

A second video obtained from a residence located near the location of the shooting is also being released.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by through Crime Stoppers.