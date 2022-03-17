Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in brazen Edmonton lounge shooting

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 17, 2022 5:36 pm
Click to play video: '7 people shot, 1 man dead: Edmonton police investigate Saturday morning shooting' 7 people shot, 1 man dead: Edmonton police investigate Saturday morning shooting
Police tape surrounded Ertale Lounge on 118 Avenue Saturday as Edmonton police investigated a shooting that left six people injured and one man dead. As Chris Chacon explains, the homicide unit has taken over the case.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man police said was involved in an Edmonton lounge shooting that killed one person and injured six others last weekend.

Early Saturday morning, police were called to reports of a shooting at a lounge at 124 Street and 118 Avenue.

Two women and five men were injured and went to hospital, while another man died.

Police tape surrounds businesses on 118 Avenue in Edmonton as EPS investigate a homicide on March 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Police tape surrounds businesses on 118 Avenue in Edmonton as EPS investigate a homicide on March 12, 2022. Chris Chacon, Global News

On Thursday, police identified the dead man as 28-year-old Imbert George. An autopsy was done on Wednesday and police said George died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 1 dead, 6 injured as EPS investigates brazen morning shooting at Edmonton lounge

Mohamod Mohamod, 22, and Said Ibrahim, 23, were both arrested and are each facing one count of first-degree murder, six counts of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and other firearms offences.

Now police are looking for 27-year-old Saed Osman, who is wanted on the same murder and firearms charges. Osman is also facing multiple other firearms offences.

Osman is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police warned.

Saed Osman
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Saed Osman, who police believe was involved in an Edmonton lounge shooting on March 12. Edmonton Police Service

A red Ford Focus car that is believed to have been involved in the shooting was recovered at 79 Street and Schonsee Way in northeast Edmonton. Police are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity involving a similar vehicle on the day of the incident to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Osman, suspicious activity regarding the Ford Focus or other information about this case is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagEdmonton police tagedmonton police service tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagEdmonton shooting tagEdmonton lounge shooting tagErtale Lounge tagErtale Lounge shooting tagWarrants issued Edmonton lounge shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers