Canada-wide warrant issued for man wanted in brazen Edmonton lounge shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man police said was involved in an Edmonton lounge shooting that killed one person and injured six others last weekend.

Early Saturday morning, police were called to reports of a shooting at a lounge at 124 Street and 118 Avenue.

Two women and five men were injured and went to hospital, while another man died.

View image in full screen Police tape surrounds businesses on 118 Avenue in Edmonton as EPS investigate a homicide on March 12, 2022. Chris Chacon, Global News

On Thursday, police identified the dead man as 28-year-old Imbert George. An autopsy was done on Wednesday and police said George died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

Mohamod Mohamod, 22, and Said Ibrahim, 23, were both arrested and are each facing one count of first-degree murder, six counts of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and other firearms offences.

Now police are looking for 27-year-old Saed Osman, who is wanted on the same murder and firearms charges. Osman is also facing multiple other firearms offences.

Osman is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police warned.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of Saed Osman, who police believe was involved in an Edmonton lounge shooting on March 12. Edmonton Police Service

A red Ford Focus car that is believed to have been involved in the shooting was recovered at 79 Street and Schonsee Way in northeast Edmonton. Police are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity involving a similar vehicle on the day of the incident to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Osman, suspicious activity regarding the Ford Focus or other information about this case is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.